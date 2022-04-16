Man shoots dead six members of his family

I CM, IGP seek report with directions for swift justice

LAHORE – Six people were killed and one sustained injuries after a drug addict opened fire on his family members near Ameer Chowk, Green Town here on Friday. Police said the accused, Abid, opened fire on his family members and killed his father Ghulam Hussain, 60, mother Asiya Bibi, 55, sister Raheela, 35, and younger brother, 15, on the spot. After that, the accused entered the house of his in-laws and gunned down his father-in-law Muhammad Aslam, 60, and relative Shagufta while Rani Bibi received injuries. On information, police and forensic teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area. They shifted the bodies to a hospital and arrested the accused. Police also registered a case and started investigation. Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) about the firing incident. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He also directed early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the heirs. Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the killing of six people in Green Town area of Lahore and sought a report from the acting Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO). The tragic incident took place Friday morning at PCSIR College Road Amir Chowk and Shiraz Town Mohalla Joyianwala in Green Town area of Lahore. The police arrested the alleged killer Abid and recovered from him a rifle and the vehicle used in the crime.