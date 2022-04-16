Minor girl dies of ‘torture by stepmother’

HYDERABAD – A minor girl died after allegedly being subjected to physical torture by her stepmother at their residence in Fakir Ka Pirh area here on Friday.

According to the police, five years old Anabela was admitted in the civil hospital with critical injuries three days prior to her death. The Medico Legal Officer Dr Waseem told that she was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and was immediately admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she fought for her life for 3 days.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ghulam Shabbir Sarki told that the child’s father Nafees Arain was a labour. He said the police were investigating the case and after acquiring the postmortem report cause of death would be ascertained.

Man killed in road accident

A young man was killed in a road accident near Nasim Nagar area in Qasimabad Taluka here on Friday.

The police informed that 35 years old Younus Panhwar was crossing the road when he was struck by a speeding rickshaw. Panhwar was shifted to the hospital in a critically injured condition but his life could not be saved, the police added.

The Naseem Nagar police detained the driver and impounded his vehicle but the incident’s FIR has not been lodged so far.

In another incident, the body of a 22 years old young woman Sadia Kolachi was found hanged to the ceiling fan of her residence in Hala Naka area in the limits of Hatri police station. The police said quoting her father Saifuddin Kolachi that the woman committed suicide. The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

and it was handed over to the family after completing medico legal formalities.