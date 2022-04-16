Our Staff Reporter

Mohtasib Court orders sacking of SU professor

KARACHI – The Mohtasib Court Karachi on Friday sacked professor of Sindh University on the charges of harassing female students.
The Mohtasib Court ordered to immediately fire Professor Abdul Jabbar and imposed a fine of Rs300,000 for harassing female students of the university.
The Mohtasib Court also ordered legal action against the professor. Professor Jabbar was found guilty of harassing three female students of the university. The complaint against the professor was registered by Sindh University’s director of Institute of Plant and Sciences.

