PR

Naveena Group launches 50MW wind energy project

KARACHI – In line with its values on sustainable development, Naveena Group invested in a 50MW renewable energy project worth 65 million dollars located at Jhimpir. Naveena Group will supply clean wind energy at 4.7 cents per unit which is the cheapest cost of renewable energy, supplied in the country. The project has started its commercial operations on the 13th of April, 2022.
The Group is one of the leading business conglomerates in Pakistan with incredible sales of 300 million dollars dedicated to the business of progress and sustainability. The Group now has a diversified portfolio excelling in textile, steel, construction, and notably growing in energy. The Group has been exporting its textile products to top international brands across the globe for 35 years and takes pride to have played a significant role in the economy of Pakistan by making major contributions to the foreign reserve. The Group has been making incredible business via all the industries it is associated with.
Naveena group is making incredible business in the textile and steel sector. Its subsidiary Naveena Steel aims to redefine quality standards and fulfill the infrastructural requirements of the country by producing international quality steel rebars with a capacity of 300,000 TPA. Another subsidiary of Naveena Group is Naveena Developers which is all set to make its mark in the construction industry across the country.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

MMBL, IWCCI to promote access to digital financial solutions for women micro-entrepreneurs

Business

Power sector requires Rs100b immediately to avert power crisis

Business

FBR holds fourth computerised ballot for POS Prize Scheme

Business

Six-day working week to push up power, fuel consumption

Business

EBM collaborates with HabibMetro for easy home-financing solutions

International

Russia to step up Kyiv missile strikes after Moskva sinks

International

North Korea celebrates founding leader’s birthday

International

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap

International

Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply to join NATO: minister

International

Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit

1 of 2,697

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More