Staff Reporter

Over 1.76m people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HYDERABAD-As many as 1.76 million people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Friday (April 15), the health authorities said. According to official figures, 1547328 people had so far received the first dose while 1764373 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 25883 people had received booster dose as per the advice of the health authorities. The district focal person informed that inoculation process was in progress to cover remaining adult population in the district. The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 277 in the district, of which 274 patients are isolated at their homes while 3 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

New govt comes into power with effective strategy of PPP leadership: Sindh CM

Karachi

Sindh to launch Living Indus Initiative for restoring health of Indus basin: CM

Karachi

High transmission power pylon blown up in Larkana

Karachi

Mohtasib Court orders sacking of SU professor

Karachi

Dr Sohail Rajput assumes charge as Sindh CS

Karachi

Rangers organise free medical camp in Saudabad

Karachi

17 new roads being constructed in Site area Karachi, says Wahab

Karachi

Minor girl dies of ‘torture by stepmother’

Karachi

DC announces local holiday on Sarmast Urs

Karachi

SMHA, CfC launch helpline for mental health issues

1 of 614

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More