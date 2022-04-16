Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan concerned over Occupied Palestinian situation

ISLAMABAD  –   Pakistan on Friday expressed grave concern over the latest developments in various parts of the occupied Palestinian territories and reaffirmed its consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian cause. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called upon international community to take urgent steps to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law and principles of the UN Charter.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan supports the Palestinian people for the realization of their right to self-determination and other fundamental rights as well as a two-State solution, in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Islamabad

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan ambush

Lahore

Shahzad Saleem posted as Lahore DG NAB

Islamabad

PM gives go ahead to change state media heads

Islamabad

PM ‘convinces’ PPP to join federal cabinet

National

Quality commodities available in Ramazan bazaars, says Commissioner

National

Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

Islamabad

BNP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad

SC stops Punjab govt from dislocating Agriculture Research Council

Islamabad

PTI govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

Islamabad

Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people: Ahsan

1 of 9,754

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More