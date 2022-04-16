Pakistan concerned over Occupied Palestinian situation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday expressed grave concern over the latest developments in various parts of the occupied Palestinian territories and reaffirmed its consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian cause. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called upon international community to take urgent steps to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law and principles of the UN Charter.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan supports the Palestinian people for the realization of their right to self-determination and other fundamental rights as well as a two-State solution, in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.