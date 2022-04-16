News Desk

Pakistan reports 76 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,151. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,363 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 76 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,098 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Police ensure foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs during Friday prayers

Lahore

Man shoots dead six members of his family

Lahore

Accidents devour eight lives; many injured

Islamabad

PM rejects Rs120 per litre hike in fuel prices proposed by OGRA

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz confirms Imran Khan sold state gifts in Dubai

Lahore

Availability, quality of essential commodities at Ramazan bazaars inspected

Lahore

Moot reviews revenue court management system

Lahore

Farmers urged to cultivate cotton on heavy loam for better yield

Lahore

Punjab Assembly to elect new Chief Minister today

Islamabad

Imran Khan’s narrative dangerous for Pakistan: PPP

1 of 9,454

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More