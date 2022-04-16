Parliament’s ‘Media Corner’ reopened on request of Marriyum Aurangzeb

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday ordered to reopen “Media Corner” at the Parliament House on the request of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.

On a point of order in the National Assembly, Marriyum Aurangzeb requested the newly elected Speaker Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for reopening of media corner, located at Gate number one of the Parliament House.

She said it was unfortunate that the media corner was closed by the past regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for media persons for the last three and a half years.

“I will request the Speaker National Assembly for the reopening of media corner and allowing media persons’ entry in the parliament lodges. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the request issued directives for the opening of media concern at gate number one for media persons.