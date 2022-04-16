News Desk

Pervaiz Elahi gets injured in Punjab Assembly commotion

Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday sustained injuries during a commotion in the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, Chief Ministerial candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was injured during a scuffle and altercation in the Punjab Assembly session. Meanwhile, the PMLQ leader has been provided with medical aid by the rescue personnel.

Earlier, PML-N members chanted slogans and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi went to his chamber afterwards.

In retaliation, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also tortured and pushed out from the Punjab Assembly.

