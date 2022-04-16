News Desk

PM condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned in strongest terms, the attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari by PTI and PML-Q MPAs inside Punjab Assembly.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister said this blatant display of violence and hooliganism is fascism.

He said Imran Khan’s desperation and incitement to violence is rupturing our society. He is attacking democracy itself.

Earlier, Members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have slapped and pulled hairs of Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari ahead of election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

PTI lawmakers manhandled and threw “lotas” at Deputy Speaker, who also belongs to their own party.

Dost Muhammad Mazari left the hall after the incident.

The PTI lawmakers caused a ruckus inside the assembly when they brought “lotas” to the house and started chanting “lota, lota” (turncoats) as they lashed out at dissident PTI MPAs who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition.

