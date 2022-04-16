MATEEN HAIDER

PM ‘convinces’ PPP to join federal cabinet

PML-N to give PPP constitutional slots like NA Speaker, Senate Chairman | People’s party to get 8-10 cabinet slots

Islamabad   –  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday continued consultations with leaders of the allied parties for formation of the cabinet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Iftar dinner in honour of leaders of the allied parties at the PM House. Credible sources told The Nation that the PM finally convinced PPP to join the federal cabinet.

It was agreed to give 8 to 10 cabinet slots to the Pakistan People’s Party. However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is yet to be convinced to join the cabinet. PML-N sources claimed that PM had convinced Bilawal to join cabinet as foreign minister, however his party leadership believes that being chairman of a mainstream party it would be inappropriate to serve as cabinet minister. Other names which are being considered from PPP are Hina Rabbani Khar, Shazia Marri, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar.

Sources said names from other allied parties are also yet to be received, which was why the oath-taking of the federal cabinet was further delayed.

Sources said PM Shehbaz has agreed to give constitutional slots like NA Speaker and Senate Chairman to Pakistan People’s party.

PPP Raja Pervez Ashraf has already been elected unopposed as speaker of the National Assembly.

Addressing the Iftar dinner, PM Shehbaz said the government will bear the burden of increase in prices of petroleum products itself instead of shifting it to the masses. He said the people of the country would curse the new government if such a ‘mountain of inflation’ was unleashed on them.

He said that the Prime Minister Office will now be working as Pakistan House where officers from across the country will serve. He said consultation is underway over the formation of the federal cabinet and it will soon be finalised.

