Police arrest five PTI lawmakers in crackdown inside Punjab Assembly

Minutes after Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Police launched an operation inside the provincial assembly and apprehended five members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chaos ensued in Punjab Assembly after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers threw “lotas” at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister.

The PTI lawmakers set off a ruckus in the Assembly as they brought “lotas” to the House and started chanting “lota, lota (turncoats)”, lashing out at dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition.

The lawmakers of the ruling party also threw “lotas” at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards. Mazari was also slapped by PTI members, following which, he was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms.

Those arrested include Wasiq Abbasi, Nadeem Qureshi, Ijaz Khan, taimur Ahmed and Umer Tanveer.