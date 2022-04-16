Our Staff Reporter

Police ensure foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs during Friday prayers

LAHORE   –   Security in the city, especially at mosques, imambargahs and other religious and public places, remained tightened on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramazan. Acting Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Shehzada Sultan had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of present situation of the country. Shehzada Sultan appealed to the religious scholars to preach interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance in their Friday sermons. “More than 5,000 police officers had been deputed to ensure security of religious places in the provincial capital,” the CCPO said. “A total of 5057 mosques had been divided in three categories according to their sensitivity; 218 mosques placed in ‘A’ category, 775 in ‘B’ category and 4,064 mosques in ‘C’ category,” he added. “The Lahore police have also been providing protection to all 32 Ramazan bazaars set up in different areas of the city. More than 300 police personnel including 64 lady constables have been deputed at these special Ramazan bazaars,” he stated. “As many as 110 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU), 307 teams of Dolphin Squad and personnel of police stations have been carrying out effective patrolling around important places during Ramazan,” he elaborated.

 

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 76 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

Lahore

Man shoots dead six members of his family

Lahore

Accidents devour eight lives; many injured

Islamabad

PM rejects Rs120 per litre hike in fuel prices proposed by OGRA

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz confirms Imran Khan sold state gifts in Dubai

Lahore

Availability, quality of essential commodities at Ramazan bazaars inspected

Lahore

Moot reviews revenue court management system

Lahore

Farmers urged to cultivate cotton on heavy loam for better yield

Lahore

Punjab Assembly to elect new Chief Minister today

Islamabad

Imran Khan’s narrative dangerous for Pakistan: PPP

1 of 8,287

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More