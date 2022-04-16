Police ensure foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs during Friday prayers

LAHORE – Security in the city, especially at mosques, imambargahs and other religious and public places, remained tightened on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramazan. Acting Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Shehzada Sultan had issued directions to the senior police officers including all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the wake of present situation of the country. Shehzada Sultan appealed to the religious scholars to preach interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance in their Friday sermons. “More than 5,000 police officers had been deputed to ensure security of religious places in the provincial capital,” the CCPO said. “A total of 5057 mosques had been divided in three categories according to their sensitivity; 218 mosques placed in ‘A’ category, 775 in ‘B’ category and 4,064 mosques in ‘C’ category,” he added. “The Lahore police have also been providing protection to all 32 Ramazan bazaars set up in different areas of the city. More than 300 police personnel including 64 lady constables have been deputed at these special Ramazan bazaars,” he stated. “As many as 110 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU), 307 teams of Dolphin Squad and personnel of police stations have been carrying out effective patrolling around important places during Ramazan,” he elaborated.