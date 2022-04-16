PPP not joining federal cabinet: Asif Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday revealed that PPP was not taking any ministry in new coalition government.

The former president made these remarks while talking to the media outside Parliament House.

“PPP isn’t taking ministries in the new government,” he said, adding that they [PPP] wants to accommodate friends [allies] first.

The central leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held a consultative session at Zardari House on Friday to discuss the ministries in the new government.

The session was attended by Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and senior leaders. The central leaders mulled over the proposal of the foreign minister’s slot for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They suggested giving the position of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah Communication, Naveed Qamar Petroleum and the Ministry of Human Rights to Shazia Marri.

It is learnt that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is likely to get slots of three ministers and four state ministers in the new government led by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

It was also recommended to give Rana Sanaullah the ministry of interior, Ahsan Iqbal Planning and Development, Marriyum Aurangzeb Information, Khawaja Asif Defence or Water and Power and Miftah Ismail Finance Adviser, whereas, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is likely to get no ministry in the Centre.