President Alvi accepts resignation of KP governor

President Arif Alvi on Saturday accepted the resignation of Shah Farman as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor.

According to details, the former KP governor has vacated the official residence while Speaker Mushtaq Ghani has become acting governor of the province.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman resigned from his office after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) leader Shehbaz Sharif elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also resigned from office following PM’s election.

Agha and Ismail cited Shehbaz Sharif’s election as the prime minister as the reason for his resignation.

Last week it emerged that Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema will likely resign from his post following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence motion.

