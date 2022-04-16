PSCA, Atlas Honda join hands for awareness to prevent road accidents

LAHORE – An awareness campaigns will be launched jointly by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Atlas Honda to prevent road accidents.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PSCA and the motorcycle manufacturing company in Pakistan here on Friday. The ceremony was held at the PSCA Headquarters, Qurban Lines. The ceremony was attended by PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan and General Manager Road Safety Atlas Honda as well as other officers. They signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. The PSCA will provide accidents’ videos to Atlas Honda for launching an awareness campaign. Also, camps will be set up to create awareness about the causes and prevention of accidents.