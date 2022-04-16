PTI govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (Ogra) summary to increase petroleum prices as the government did not want to shift burden to the masses. “The past government took wrong decisions for cheap popularity. It also intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices,” Abbasi told media at a news conference here. He said the Ogra recommended to increase the price of high speed diesel by Rs51, which would have taken the new price to Rs196 per litre. “While it recommended to increase petrol price from Rs150 to Rs171 per litre,” he added. He said it was not possible to shift burden to the masses in the holy month of Ramazan, hence the prime minister decided to solve the issue after a complete review. He said the prices had been notified at existing petroleum levy [which stands at zero] and GST [also at 0%]. But if taxes are included then the prices of high speed diesel will have seen an increase of Rs120 per litre to jump to Rs265 per litre.