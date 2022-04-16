Quality commodities available in Ramazan bazaars, says Commissioner

MUZAFFARGARH – Commissioner DG Khan division, Liaquat Ali Chatha Friday said that quality commodities were available to the poor people in Ramazan bazaars.

He said during visit to Ramazan bazaar in Muzaffargarh that the benefits of Ramazan bazaars were being given to the deserving people.Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza was also present.

The commissioner said that the prices of food items in Ramazan bazaars are Rs 10 less than the open market while the prices at fair price shops of agriculture department are even lower.

He further said that ample stock of flour and sugar was available in Ramzan bazaars. Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha inspected the stalls of various items in the Ramzan bazaars.

He also inquired from the citizens about the price and quality of food items on which they expressed satisfaction.

He directed the administration to facilitate the citizens maximum and ensure availability and quality of commodities.

He ordered to impose Rs 25,000 fine to Kamran flour mill over less weight flour bags and suspension of further supply.

The Commissioner directed to enhance quota of flour in Ramzan Bazaar and setting up more counters and continuous supply till evening.