Rangers organise free medical camp in Saudabad

KARACHI -Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with District Health Administration Korangi and Malir organised a free medical camp at Sports Complex Ground, Saudabad area of the megalopolis. Free medical facilities were provided to the poor and deserving people of the area in the camp, said a news release on Friday. In free medical camp, over 6700 patients including women, children and the elderly were examined by the debatologist, ENT specialist, medical specialist, child specialist, general physician, eye specialist, dermatologist, gynecologist and Rangers doctors provided free medicines. Free of charge lab tests including ECG, diabetes and cholesterol tests and vaccinations against coronavirus, polio and measles were also done in the camp. On the occasion 5000 food packets, 300 ration bags and mineral water bottles were also distributed among under-served people. Prominent social, political figures, senior police and Rangers officials visited the free medical camp. The people of the area appreciated the initiative taken by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.