Agencies

Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit

Odessa, Ukraine – Russia’s Black Sea flagship sank on Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was a successful missile strike, as the Kremlin accused Kyiv of targeting its citizens in sorties across the border. The Moskva missile cruiser had been leading Russia’s naval effort in the seven-week conflict, in which civilian killings have sparked accusations of genocide from the United States and others. Russia’s defence ministry said the blast on the vessel was the result of exploding ammunition and added that the resulting damage had caused it to “lose its balance” as it was being towed to port. “Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank,” the Russian state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying. On the Ukrainian side, Odessa military spokesman Sergey Bratchuk said the ship had been hit by domestic Neptune cruise missiles.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

MMBL, IWCCI to promote access to digital financial solutions for women micro-entrepreneurs

Business

Power sector requires Rs100b immediately to avert power crisis

Business

FBR holds fourth computerised ballot for POS Prize Scheme

Business

Six-day working week to push up power, fuel consumption

Business

EBM collaborates with HabibMetro for easy home-financing solutions

Business

Naveena Group launches 50MW wind energy project

International

Russia to step up Kyiv missile strikes after Moskva sinks

International

North Korea celebrates founding leader’s birthday

International

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap

International

Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply to join NATO: minister

1 of 3,364

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More