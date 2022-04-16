Staff Reporter

SC stops Punjab govt from dislocating Agriculture Research Council

ISLAMABAD    –  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday issued notices to respondents and barred the Punjab government from dislocation of Arid Zone Research Institute, Bahawalpur. A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Aziz Ullah Shah, President PARC Scientists Association (PARSA), Islamabad against the Government of the Punjab regarding declaration of dislocating the Arid Zone Research Institute, Bahawalpur as unlawful. During the course of proceedings, the court also issued notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance. Advocate Qamar Afzal counsel for the PARC said that the provincial government wanted to build houses for government officials. The land was being vacated for accommodation of South Punjab Secretariat officers, he added. Justice Ijaz asked where PARC was located. The counsel replied that PARC had been operating in the Cholistan Desert since 1974. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

