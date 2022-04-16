Sindh increases Housing Allowance of employees

KARACHI – Sindh government on Friday announced increasing the House Allowance of the employees of all grades serving in the provincial Secretariat. The Finance Department has also issued a notification of the increase in house allowance of the employees of the Sindh Secretariat. The notification said that the allowance of Grade-I and Grade-II employees has been fixed at Rs6,599 while the allowance for employees of Grade-3I to 6 has been fixed at Rs9,644. The allowance for the employees of 7th to 10th grades has been fixed at Rs14,662 and for the 11th to 13th grades has been fixed at Rs21,462. Rs27,134 has been fixed for the 14th to 16th grades. The allowance of officers of the 17th and 18th grades has been fixed at Rs35,898. For the Grade-19 and 20, Rs46,816 and Rs59,090 respectively. The allowance for officers of Grade-21 has been fixed at Rs71,107 and Rs79,230 for Grade-22.