Six gamblers held with stake money in Attock

The police arrested six gamblers besides recovering gambling tools and thousands of rupees stake during a raid here on Saturday.

On a tip-off, the police raided a gambling den in Mohallah Shah Nagar of village Mirza in district Attock.

During raid, six gamblers including Farrukh, Khalid Mehmood, Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Shoaib, Ghulam Khan and Ibrar Khan gambling on cards were apprehended with Rs41,820 stake money.

The police confiscated the stake money and after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.