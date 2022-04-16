Torture Incident: Pervaiz Elahi files application to lodge FIR

The Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday submitted a request in police station to lodge FIR on the incident of violence in the House. He also termed the election of Hamza Shehbaz as fake and said that election of Chief Minister was not in accordance with the constitution.

According to the details, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi reached Qila Gujar Singh police station to register the case.

He was accompanied by a large number of members of the Assembly. He also applied for registration of the case in the Punjab Assembly.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who was injured in the commotion in the assembly after the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Chief Minister of Punjab, said that all gathered at the behest of Rana Mashhood.

My arm was broken, I regained consciousness after half an hour, he added.

The PLMQ leader said they were ordered to kill me, the Chief Secretary, Commissioner, DC were monitoring the whole process themselves.

Mr. Elahi gave his stance in the matter exclaiming that today’s session was illegal.

We are not saying that the courts should open for us at midnight. We want justice in broad daylight, he added.

According to Pervaiz Elahi’s statement, the DIG Operations himself was involved in the beating, and FIR has been filed by them.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that this election was not held in accordance with the constitution, adding that I will be in the Custodian House from tomorrow.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly utterly denied Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the CM of Punjab, as he believes the whole process to be not in accordance with the law and constitution.

The PMLQ leader questioned how to issue a notification when nothing has happened?

There can be no conduct of courts inside the assembly, Hamza Shehbaz’s election is fake, said Mr. Elahi.