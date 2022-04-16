Our Staff Reporter

Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI   –   Ambassador of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel Friday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly and historic relations with Tunisia. “And we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests”, he added. Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan ambush

Islamabad

Pakistan concerned over Occupied Palestinian situation

Lahore

Shahzad Saleem posted as Lahore DG NAB

Islamabad

PM gives go ahead to change state media heads

Islamabad

PM ‘convinces’ PPP to join federal cabinet

National

Quality commodities available in Ramazan bazaars, says Commissioner

Islamabad

BNP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad

SC stops Punjab govt from dislocating Agriculture Research Council

Islamabad

PTI govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

Islamabad

Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people: Ahsan

1 of 8,282

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More