Way Pervaiz Elahi was injured is regrettable: Ch Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) supremo and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday said that the way his brother and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ealhi was injured is regrettable.

Reacting to the injuries of Pervaiz Elahi, he said that whatever happened in the provincial assembly today is unfortunate.

He said he and his son Ch Wajahat were on the way to Punjab assembly but police stopped us at the Mall Road.

It may be recalled that Pervez Elahi got injured amid ruckus in Punjab Assembly.

