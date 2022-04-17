ECP issues new schedule for pending LG polls in KP dists

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued a new schedule for the Local Government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the slots where elections could not be held due to various reasons.

A statement issued by ECP spokesman stated that a new schedule for the elections of different categories which were postponed due to the deaths of candidates and other reasons in the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections was issued.

According to the schedule, the districts in which the elections are taking place include Kurram District, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Maneshra, Dir Lower where general candidates, farmer, labour village councils’ candidates had died due to which the election process was halted.

The public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by the Returning Officers (ROs) from April 20 although the date for filing of nomination papers with the returning officers by the candidates will be on 21 April to 23 April 2022.

The notification issued by ECP said that a code of conduct banning all executive authorities in the federation and provinces from either announcing any development project or using state resources in the election could influence the elections in favour of a particular candidate.

The ECP barred the holders of public officers from visiting any constituency for the local government polls, unveiling any development scheme and canvassing for any candidate or political party.