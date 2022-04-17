FIA arrests 3 members of human trafficking gang

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a transnational racket of human smugglers operating from Afghanistan and the Afghan security forces in Kabul have arrested some three alleged smugglers on the basis of information provided by Pakistan.

According to details, FIA Islamabad Zone had got a tip-off during an investigation from an accused that some human smugglers were operating a racket from Kabul. On this, the agency approached the embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad and shared the information with it.

An official of FIA said that the Afghan embassy has informed the agency that Afghan security forces have arrested three agents involved in this illegal business of providing fake visas of Europe and other western countries. The official said that the accused used to provide each fake visa for US $ 500.

Last year, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of FIA in Islamabad had registered a case against an Afghan national who was arrested while doing a botched attempt to fly Ireland on a fake visa During Investigation, the accused Mir Agha Saleemi revealed that the agents involved in this illegal business of visas were operating from Afghanistan.

Director FIA Islamabad Zone Waqar Ahmed Chauhan in a statement also said that the agency would continue to act against human smugglers without any discrimination. He also appreciated efforts of Afghan security forces and the Afghan embassy in Islamabad in this connection.