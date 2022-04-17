I want friendly ties with every country but slavery is not acceptable: Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that “I want friendly ties with every country but slavery is not acceptable,” added that a conspiracy was hatched to make Pakistan a slave.

Addressing the rally, he said that Mir Jaffar has been imposed on the country, adding that it was said that my life is in danger but my life is not as important as the country needs independence.

Giving details of a foreign conspiracy, Imran Khan said that the US diplomats started meeting our people 4 months ago, adding that many journalists also met American diplomats, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the US was also threatened.

He said it was told that Pakistan will be forgiven if the no-confidence motion succeeded to oust his government. “20 members of my parry sold their conscience for Rs 250 million and said their conscience has awakened, said Imran Khan.

The former PM further said that he was hurt by the verdict of the Supreme Court, adding, “Our hands have been tied with the decision of the Supreme Court.” He said that the courts had been opened at midnight and asked what crime he was committing that the courts were opened.