Inter Club Basketball from today

LAHORE – The Capital Development Authority/Municipal Corporation Islamabad Ramadan Sports Festival 2022 ‘Inter Club Basketball Tournament’ is being organized in collaboration with the Federal Basketball Association (FBA) from today (Sunday, April 17) and concluded on April 21 at Multipurpose Sports Courts, Sector F-6, Islamabad. FBA Secretary said that total 16 teams are participating in the5-day event, which are divided into four groups. Group A includes Bulls, Timber Wolves, Jaguars and Rawal Champs, Group B has Raptors Red, Reapers, Dynamites and Lycans, Group C consists of United Kings, Thunders, Raptors White and Bahria Wolves while Group D comprises SA Gardens, Generals, Dementors and Ball Magicians. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between United Kings and Thunders today (Sunday) at 08:30.