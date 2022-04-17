Our Staff Reporter

KP CM opens development projects in Swat

Swat    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day long visit to district Swat where he inaugurated various development projects and addressed the elders of the area. The chief minister inaugurated various development projects including new building of Post Graduate Jahanzeb College, new pipeline for uninterrupted supply of gas to Mingora and Mingora Bypass Flyover, Hockey Astroturf, Women’s Gymnasium and District Council Hall. The chief minister also performed the ground breaking of several new projects including Cardiology and Gynaecology Units at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Degree College Saidu Sharif and Dar Ul Aman Swat, Fiza Gut -Manglawar Road, and mini Sports Complex at grassy ground.

Earlier, the chief minister also visited the Swat Press Club where he inaugurated the newly constructed block of the Press Club. Addressing the elders of area at Grassy Ground, the Chief Minister said that in the 2018 general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government in the province with a two-thirds majority, and next time it will form a government in the federal with a two-thirds majority. He said that the historic Peshawar public gathering proved that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belongs to Imran Khan and it is the strong hold of PTI.

Mahmood Khan said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the nation has started a new struggle    for national sovereignty and dignity, adding that until the success of this struggle we will stand firm with Imran Khan.

Bashing the new federal government for increasing electricity prices, he said that the imported rulers have increased the prices of electricity just after the formation of government. The imported rulers are thinking of closing down the shelter homes but all such welfare programs will be continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.   Mahmood Khan said that the development projects of Swat had been planned keeping in view next forty years’ requirements of people.

The chief minister thanked the people of Swat for their unwavering support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recently held local body elections in the province.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan make first public appearance in Europe since royal exit

Entertainment

In US, every dog has its… DNA test

Entertainment

UAE honours Imran Abbas with Golden Visa

Islamabad

ECP issues new schedule for pending LG polls in KP dists

Newspaper

Inter Club Basketball from today

Newspaper

Tottenham’s top-four hopes dented by home loss to Brighton

Islamabad

PM likely to chair promotion board meeting next week

Islamabad

FIA arrests 3 members of human trafficking gang

International

South Africa’s flood death toll rises to 395

1 of 8,289

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More