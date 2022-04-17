KP CM opens development projects in Swat

Swat – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day long visit to district Swat where he inaugurated various development projects and addressed the elders of the area. The chief minister inaugurated various development projects including new building of Post Graduate Jahanzeb College, new pipeline for uninterrupted supply of gas to Mingora and Mingora Bypass Flyover, Hockey Astroturf, Women’s Gymnasium and District Council Hall. The chief minister also performed the ground breaking of several new projects including Cardiology and Gynaecology Units at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Degree College Saidu Sharif and Dar Ul Aman Swat, Fiza Gut -Manglawar Road, and mini Sports Complex at grassy ground.

Earlier, the chief minister also visited the Swat Press Club where he inaugurated the newly constructed block of the Press Club. Addressing the elders of area at Grassy Ground, the Chief Minister said that in the 2018 general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government in the province with a two-thirds majority, and next time it will form a government in the federal with a two-thirds majority. He said that the historic Peshawar public gathering proved that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belongs to Imran Khan and it is the strong hold of PTI.

Mahmood Khan said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the nation has started a new struggle for national sovereignty and dignity, adding that until the success of this struggle we will stand firm with Imran Khan.

Bashing the new federal government for increasing electricity prices, he said that the imported rulers have increased the prices of electricity just after the formation of government. The imported rulers are thinking of closing down the shelter homes but all such welfare programs will be continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mahmood Khan said that the development projects of Swat had been planned keeping in view next forty years’ requirements of people.

The chief minister thanked the people of Swat for their unwavering support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recently held local body elections in the province.