MATEEN HAIDER

PM likely to chair promotion board meeting next week

ISLAMABAD    –   High powered promotion board is expected to meet next week  with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to finalise the promotions of civil servants from BPS-21 to BPS-22.

Special Assistant to the PM on Establishment, Fawad Hasan Fawad told the Nation that the board meeting was delayed for more than a year and now it is taking place to decide pending promotion cases of senior civil servants.

Bureaucrats from all civil service groups would be directly interviewed by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Members of the board include Establishment secretary, Cabinet secretary,   PM’s principal secretary, SAPM on Establishment.

“This time, officers from different groups would be considered for twenty two positions of grade 22,” a source said.

Principal Secretary to the PM, Dr Tauqir Shah is also among officers being considered for the coveted position of grate 22.

All officers in grate 21 having two years experience are eligible for promotion to grate 22. Sources said over ninety officers from different cadres are being considered for the promotion in the board meeting which may continue for two days.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Entertainment

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan make first public appearance in Europe since royal exit

Entertainment

In US, every dog has its… DNA test

National

KP CM opens development projects in Swat

Entertainment

UAE honours Imran Abbas with Golden Visa

Islamabad

ECP issues new schedule for pending LG polls in KP dists

Newspaper

Inter Club Basketball from today

Newspaper

Tottenham’s top-four hopes dented by home loss to Brighton

Islamabad

FIA arrests 3 members of human trafficking gang

International

South Africa’s flood death toll rises to 395

1 of 9,762

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More