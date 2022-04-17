PM likely to chair promotion board meeting next week

ISLAMABAD – High powered promotion board is expected to meet next week with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to finalise the promotions of civil servants from BPS-21 to BPS-22.

Special Assistant to the PM on Establishment, Fawad Hasan Fawad told the Nation that the board meeting was delayed for more than a year and now it is taking place to decide pending promotion cases of senior civil servants.

Bureaucrats from all civil service groups would be directly interviewed by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Members of the board include Establishment secretary, Cabinet secretary, PM’s principal secretary, SAPM on Establishment.

“This time, officers from different groups would be considered for twenty two positions of grade 22,” a source said.

Principal Secretary to the PM, Dr Tauqir Shah is also among officers being considered for the coveted position of grate 22.

All officers in grate 21 having two years experience are eligible for promotion to grate 22. Sources said over ninety officers from different cadres are being considered for the promotion in the board meeting which may continue for two days.