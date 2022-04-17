Our Staff Reporter

UAE honours Imran Abbas with Golden Visa

ISLAMABAD-Famed Pakistani actor Imran Abbas is the latest star to be honoured with the Golden Visa by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star took to Instagram to share the news and posted some of his pictures with UAE Officials, “UAE has always been my second home and today it’s really overwhelming to receive UAE Golden Visa,” he wrote.
Imran further expressed his gratitude to the authorities and his friends: “So grateful to the authorities and my friends who made this whole process so pleasant,” Imran said. “Looking forward to explore this amazing land even more than ever before,” he concluded the note by expressing his future plans to explore UAE. The golden visa is a long-term residence that allows foreigners to live and work in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and provides full ownership of their business.  Fakhr-e-Alam was the first Pakistani celebrity to receive the prestigious UAE Golden Visa.
Other Pakistani stars who have received golden visa include Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan and Ayesha Omer.

