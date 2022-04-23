Israr Ahmad

9 outlaws including car-lifter arrested

ISLAMABAD   –   Islamabad Police have arrested a car lifter among nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a police team under supervision of SP City Kamran Amir Khan headed by SHO Kohsar Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli with other officials arrested a car snatcher namely Muhammad Sheraz and recovered the snatched vehicles, arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused had snatched Suzuki Alto vehicles from a citizen in F-7 upon which a case had been registered. Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi Police teams have arrested four accused during snap-checking identified as Jan Wali, Sakhi Muhammad, Iqrar and Shehzad and recovered three 30 bore pistols and a dagger from their possession.

Likewise, Ramna Police arrested an accused Jalal ud din and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Lohi Bher Police arrested accused Usama and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Industrial Area and Khana Police teams arrested two accused namely Imran and Roniaz and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

