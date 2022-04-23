News Desk

Advocate General Punjab barred from performing duties

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais has been barred from performing his duties.

According to the notification issued by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, it is duty of Advocate General of Punjab is to give advice to the provincial government upon legal matters; however, there is no government in the province after the resignation of Usman Buzdar as the Chief Minister.

The notification added that AGP is requested to abstain from appearing for/on behalf of the provincial government in writ petition having no administrative issues relating to the provincial government.

