Imran Khan asks party workers to get ready for Islamabad march

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that he has asked the party workers to begin preparations for a march towards Islamabad for ‘real freedom’.

Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Khan said he would announce the date for the march later. He said a huge sea of people would go towards the capital.

Imran KHan said that the truth always come out and the National Security Committee meeting confirmed that the cipher message was genuine.

He said that before the no-confidence motion, Donald Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if Khan survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan said that a conspiracy was hatched against the Prime Minister of the country, adding that the no-confidence motion was filed the day after Donald Lu’s warning.

The former PM said that the country’s exports reached record high in his government’s tenure and the highest taxes were collected but then a conspiracy was hatched and now there is an atmosphere of complete chaos in the country.

He said, “It was true, most people did not know that they were part of the conspiracy unknowingly, adding that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were involved in the conspiracy.”

The PTI chairman said that the Supreme Court should have conducted an investigation instead of annulling the ruling and now “I want an open hearing in the Supreme Court and if an open hearing isn’t conducted than our Prime Minister would not be able to work under external pressure.”

“If our institutions do not stand for independence, then our Prime Ministers will endure threats forever,” he said.