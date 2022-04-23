Pakistan reports fresh polio case

ISLAMABAD   –  A 15-month-old boy was paralyzed by wild poliovirus in the first such case in 15 months in the country.

This is the third case of wild polio to be recorded globally in 2022, the official of the National Polio Eradication Programme confirmed on Friday.

The type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in the child from North Waziristan on 22 April 2022 by the Pakistan National polio laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, with the onset of paralysis on April 9, he added.  The Pakistan polio laboratory also confirmed the detection of a positive environmental sample collected on April 5, 2022, from the Bannu district of the same province. Both these viruses are closely related to each other.  Pakistan had reported one case last year with onset on 27 January 2021 in Killa Abdullah, Balochistan. “This is, of course, a tragedy for the child and his family and it is also very unfortunate both for Pakistan and polio eradication efforts all over the world. We are disappointed but not deterred,” said Secretary Health Aamir Ashraf.

“The case has appeared in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the poliovirus was detected in the environment late last year and where an emergency action plan is already being implemented.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National Security Committee finds no foreign conspiracy in telegram

Islamabad

Next elections only after govt completes tenure: Marriyum

Islamabad

Govt revises ECL rules to avoid political vendetta

Islamabad

PM says all need to work for public welfare

Islamabad

PM adds four more ministers to federal cabinet

Lahore

LHC asks President Alvi to nominate another person for administering oath to Punjab CM

Islamabad

IHC chief justice decides to permit live streaming of judicial proceedings

Islamabad

9 outlaws including car-lifter arrested

Lahore

Govt to focus on reviving institutions till completion of constitutional term, vows Kh Saad

Lahore

Quality of fruits, vegetables at Ramazan Bazaar inspected

1 of 9,840

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More