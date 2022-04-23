PM adds four more ministers to federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet was further expanded a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultations with the ruling PML-N allies.

Three federal ministers and one minister of state took oath at a ceremony held at the President House here yesterday. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to the ministers.

It was the first time President Arif administered oath to the cabinet members under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the oath of PM Shehbaz Sharif and later the cabinet members was administered by Acting President and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as President Alvi had gone on medical leave.

Those who have been made federal ministers include Mian Javed Latif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Agha Hassan Baloch while Muhammad Hashim Notezai took oath as minister of state.

The PM was also present on the occasion.

Mian Javed Latif belongs to PML-N and is considered in the Nawaz Sharif group within the party, Chaudhry Salik Hussain is the son of PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Agha Hassan Baloch and Muhammad Hashim Noteza belong to Balochistan National Party (BNP).