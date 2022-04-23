PM says all need to work for public welfare

ISLAMABAD – MQM Pakistan convener and National Assembly Member Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here yesterday and discussed induction of MQM-P ministers in the federal cabinet.

Both the sides expressed satisfaction over the working relationships in the coalition government and agreed to continue with it in future. Official sources told The Nation that the overall political situation of the country particularly in Sindh was discussed in the meeting. The Prime Minister highlighted that all need to work together to solve problems facing the country at this time. He said that it was the need of the hour to go beyond political interests and provide relief to the people.

Proposed name of senior MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil was discussed for Sindh Governor position during the meeting. However, on the basis of feedback from certain quarters the decision to appoint her as Governor was deferred mutually. MQM-P was asked to share more names for Governor Sindh position.

National Assembly Member Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui assured the Prime Minister of MQM’s full support in this regard.