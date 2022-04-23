MATEEN HAIDER

PM says all need to work for public welfare

ISLAMABAD   –  MQM Pakistan convener and National Assembly Member Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here yesterday and discussed induction of MQM-P ministers in the federal cabinet.

Both the sides expressed satisfaction over the working relationships in the coalition government and agreed to continue with it in future. Official sources told The Nation that the overall political situation of the country particularly in Sindh was discussed in the meeting. The Prime Minister highlighted that all need to work together to solve problems facing the country at this time. He said that it was the need of the hour to go beyond political interests and provide relief to the people.

Proposed name of senior MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil was discussed for Sindh Governor position during the meeting. However, on the basis of feedback from certain quarters the decision to appoint her as Governor was deferred mutually. MQM-P was asked to share more names for Governor Sindh position.

National Assembly Member Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui assured the Prime Minister of MQM’s full support in this regard.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National Security Committee finds no foreign conspiracy in telegram

Islamabad

Next elections only after govt completes tenure: Marriyum

Islamabad

Govt revises ECL rules to avoid political vendetta

Islamabad

PM adds four more ministers to federal cabinet

Lahore

LHC asks President Alvi to nominate another person for administering oath to Punjab CM

Islamabad

IHC chief justice decides to permit live streaming of judicial proceedings

Islamabad

Pakistan reports fresh polio case

Islamabad

9 outlaws including car-lifter arrested

Lahore

Govt to focus on reviving institutions till completion of constitutional term, vows Kh Saad

Lahore

Quality of fruits, vegetables at Ramazan Bazaar inspected

1 of 9,840

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More