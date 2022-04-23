News Desk

Youm-e-Ali (R.A) being observed across country amid tight security

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – is being observed with religious fervour amid tight security across the country today.

Mourning processions are being taken out on prescribed routes in different parts of the country. Strict security arrangements have been put in place to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

The main procession in Karachi will start from Nishtar Park and will reach Imambargah Hussainia located in Kharadar in the evening.

Karachi Traffic Police has announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA). Roadblocks and containers have been set up on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Saddar and Preedy Street.

The procession will start at the Nishtar Park and then pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road and will terminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

In Lahore, additional security cameras have been installed and more than 4,000 police officers and personnel are performing duties for the security of main procession.

In Islamabad, the main procession will emerge from Imambargah Qasar Zainabya in Sector G-5/4 at 4pm. As a result, the National Press Club underpass will remain shut from 3pm to 7:30pm.

