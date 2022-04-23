News Desk

Youm-e-Ali (RA): Mobile service to remain suspended in Quetta

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in Quetta on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) as security measures were beefed up.

According to sources, the mobile phone service in Quetta will remaine suspended to maintain law and order situation on the occasion on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Foolproof security arrangements have made on the occasion of Youm-e Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) as large rallies are taken out and procession and gatherings are organized across the country.

