BN Polo win Islamabad Club Challenge Cup subsidiary final

LAHORE – Team BN Polo outpaced Sheikh Enterprises by 8-4½ to win the subsidiary final of the Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022 at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Saturday.

According to information made available here, BN Polo captain Baber Naseem and foreign player Eulogio Celestino were in sublime form and displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and contributed with three tremendous goals each. Their teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Haider Naseem slammed in one goal each. From Sheikh Enterprises, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Ali Khalil and Ibrahim Khalil scored one goal apiece. Team BN Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead. The second chukker was identical to the first one as BN Polo added two more goals in their tally, making it 4-0. They played more attacking game in the third chukker and hammered a hat-trick to take an unassailable 7-0 lead.

By converting one more goal in the fourth and last chukker, BN Polo had a huge 8-0 lead. In the dying moments of the match, Sheikhs Enterprises made their presence felt by pumping in two back-to-back goals to reduce the lead to 8-2 but it was too little too late situation, thus losing the match by 4½-8 as they also had two and a half goal handicap advantage.

Today (Sunday), the main final will be contested between Kalabagh/Shahtaj and Rizvi’s/PAF at 4:30 at the same venue. Team Kalabagh/Shahtaj consists of Hashim Waheed, Malik Salaar, Raja Temur Nadeem and Guy Gibrat while Team Rizvi’s/PAF comprises Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi, Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal, M Amir Masood and Hamza Mawaz Khan.