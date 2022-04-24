News Desk

Governor Punjab asks President to nullify CM election

Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has recommended President to nullify election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Governor Punjab, in a report, expressed his reservations on the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister of Punjab and said that the procedure was not held as per law and constitution of the country.

The governor also claims that record of voting has also been tampered while police personnel were allowed to enter the Assembly which is against the rules of the House.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema also asked President to guide him that what steps he must take to resolve the issue relating to the election of Leader of the House.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

COVID restrictions for Bangkok travelers eased

National

Pakistan calls for probe into extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Editors Pick

Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year

National

IMF talks continue as Pakistan defends targeted subsidies

Headlines

PM Shehbaz pledges to raise voice for Balochistan’s missing people

National

US welcomes NSC declaration rejecting ‘foreign conspiracy’

National

PTI chief asks workers to pull up socks for ‘Islamabad march’

National

Info minister says no need for commission on so-called ‘foreign conspiracy’

National

Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Modi’s visit to IIOJK today, says AJK PM

National

Supremacy of Constitution vital to strengthen democracy: PM Shehbaz

1 of 8,055

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More