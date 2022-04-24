Governor Punjab asks President to nullify CM election

Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has recommended President to nullify election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Governor Punjab, in a report, expressed his reservations on the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Chief Minister of Punjab and said that the procedure was not held as per law and constitution of the country.

The governor also claims that record of voting has also been tampered while police personnel were allowed to enter the Assembly which is against the rules of the House.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema also asked President to guide him that what steps he must take to resolve the issue relating to the election of Leader of the House.