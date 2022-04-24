KP minister directs timely completion of roads

PESHAWAR – KP Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Saturday directed to accelerate pace of work on Raghgaan-Nazkai and Haji Lowang-Pasht roads to ensure their completion within the stipulated time frame.

Visiting both under construction roads, the minister reviewed the pace of construction work and inspected quality of material used in the schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Anwar Zeb said that the use of poor quality material would not be tolerated in the construction of roads and anyone found in using substandard materials would face action.

The minister said that construction of both roads would help in providing better communication facilities to the people and mitigate their travelling hardships.