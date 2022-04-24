LHC orders being violated by PTI on CM’s oath-taking: PML-N
LAHORE – Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar said Saturday that sheer violation of the law and the constitution was being committed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the process of oath-taking of the chief minister. He said orders of the Lahore High Court were also being violated in this regard as delaying tactics were being used by the PTI which had created a constitutional crisis in the province. Addressing a press conference here, he said the PML-N had to approach the court for implementation on rules and the laws about election of chief minister and now for oath taking, however the PTI, which was holding constitutional posts, was not fulfilling its obligations on the matter.