LHC orders being violated by PTI on CM’s oath-taking: PML-N

LAHORE – Deputy Secretary Gen­eral Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar said Saturday that sheer vio­lation of the law and the constitution was being committed by the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the process of oath-taking of the chief minister. He said or­ders of the Lahore High Court were also being violated in this regard as delaying tactics were being used by the PTI which had created a constitu­tional crisis in the province. Address­ing a press conference here, he said the PML-N had to approach the court for implementation on rules and the laws about election of chief minister and now for oath taking, however the PTI, which was holding constitution­al posts, was not fulfilling its obliga­tions on the matter.