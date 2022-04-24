Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year

The Saudi government has announced the 2022 Hajj quota, allowing 81,132 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will start receiving the Hajj applications in the next few days through designated branches of the country’s scheduled banks.

Hajj expenses, age limit, vaccines and other terms and conditions would be announced soon through the Hajj Policy 2022, it added. The sources said applications submitted by individuals or groups will be decided on through balloting. It said the distribution of Hajj quota between public and private Hajj schemes will be divided at a ratio of 60:40.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the Ministry’s officials should use their full potential to make the best arrangements for the upcoming Hajj and provide quality services to the pilgrims.

Receiving a detailed briefing on the activities and responsibilities of the ministry, he said Hajj was one of the basic pillars of Islam and to make this sacred obligation a success, we would have to sacrifice our comforts and provide all possible facilities to intending pilgrims.

The minister said the operation of Hajj 2022 was a big task for the ministry as it had a very short time to manage all the prerequisites for its smooth sailing. The minister expressed his determination to discharge his professional obligations in an efficient manner and said he expects the same from all other employees and officers of the ministry.

The briefing was given by the secretary and additional secretary and it was attended by all quarters concerned of the Religious Affairs Ministry.