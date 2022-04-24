News Desk

Pakistan calls for probe into extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Pakistan has once again called upon the international community to play its role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

In a statement carried by Radio Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad reiterated Pakistan’s call for investigation of extra-judicial killings in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the unabated killing spree being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, causing martyrdom of three more Kashmiri youths in Baramullah district during the last two days.

He said the growing number of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters during the holy month of Ramazan, only exposes the ugly reality of India’s illegal occupation and the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired BJP-RSS combine in India.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

COVID restrictions for Bangkok travelers eased

Lahore

Governor Punjab asks President to nullify CM election

Editors Pick

Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year

National

IMF talks continue as Pakistan defends targeted subsidies

Headlines

PM Shehbaz pledges to raise voice for Balochistan’s missing people

National

US welcomes NSC declaration rejecting ‘foreign conspiracy’

National

PTI chief asks workers to pull up socks for ‘Islamabad march’

National

Info minister says no need for commission on so-called ‘foreign conspiracy’

National

Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Modi’s visit to IIOJK today, says AJK PM

National

Supremacy of Constitution vital to strengthen democracy: PM Shehbaz

1 of 8,034

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More