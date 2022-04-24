Pakistan calls for probe into extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Pakistan has once again called upon the international community to play its role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

In a statement carried by Radio Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad reiterated Pakistan’s call for investigation of extra-judicial killings in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the unabated killing spree being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, causing martyrdom of three more Kashmiri youths in Baramullah district during the last two days.

He said the growing number of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters during the holy month of Ramazan, only exposes the ugly reality of India’s illegal occupation and the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired BJP-RSS combine in India.