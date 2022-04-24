PM directs emergency measures for cut in electricity outages

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while expressing anger over  prolonged load-shedding ordered a significant reduction in load shedding by next month and instructed to take measures on an emergency basis.

Shehbaz said that he would sit idle nor let anyone rest till the resolution of the issue.

The prime minister said that neither fuel was purchased by the former government nor power units were repaired.

Shehbaz added that Imran Khan’s government had closed the power units which were set up by their government to generate low-cost electricity.

Instead, the previous government had utilized those low power generation units which supplied expensive power and due to this injustice, the nation had to pay the heavy price in the shape of Rs100 billion every month, Shehbaz said.

The premier said an LNG carrying ship which cost Rs6 billion, now priced at Rs20 billion and the nation had to pay more than Rs500 billion this year due to such injustice done by Imran Khan’s government.

He said that all possible efforts should be made to save the citizens from the discomfort created by the criminal negligence of the former government and directed the authorities concerned to make temporary arrangements till the provision of oil and gas.

Nawaz Sharif’s government had generated the surplus power, but Imran’s government failed to add a new single unit, he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Saad directs to prepare workable business plan for uplift of PIA

National

IMF, government agree to continue current program

National

PM Shehbaz pens letter to Putin over strengthening bilateral relations

National

Ahad Cheema refuses PM Shehbaz offer for Important position

National

Maryam Nawaz’s plea for return of passport set for hearing on Monday

Islamabad

PTI announces protest outside ECP offices

Entertainment

Actress Mahira Khan wishes brother on his birthday

Lahore

Governor seeks President to repeal Punjab CM’s election

Lahore

No respite amid sizzling heat as unannounced load-shedding grips Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda against Kartarpur corridor

1 of 8,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More