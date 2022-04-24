PM Shehbaz pens letter to Putin over strengthening bilateral relations

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wrote a letter thanking the Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to his congratulatory message.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz while expressing the desire to further strengthen Pak-Russia bilateral relations said that Pakistan would like to work with Russia over the Afghanistan issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week President Putin had written letter to PM Shehbaz and congratulating him on his election as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, PM along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will pay his first visit to Saudi Arabia after becoming PM on April 27.

Meeting with top Saudi official is also in schedule.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM directs emergency measures for cut in electricity outages

National

Saad directs to prepare workable business plan for uplift of PIA

National

IMF, government agree to continue current program

National

Ahad Cheema refuses PM Shehbaz offer for Important position

National

Maryam Nawaz’s plea for return of passport set for hearing on Monday

Islamabad

PTI announces protest outside ECP offices

Entertainment

Actress Mahira Khan wishes brother on his birthday

Lahore

Governor seeks President to repeal Punjab CM’s election

Lahore

No respite amid sizzling heat as unannounced load-shedding grips Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda against Kartarpur corridor

1 of 8,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More