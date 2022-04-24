News Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘bigger threat’ to Royal Family ‘each day’

LONDON   –  Experts voice fears as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start to become a “bigger threat to the monarchy,” all while ‘sharpening their barbs’ in the US. This accusation has been issued by royal columnist Steven Glover on Saturday.

He shared his thoughts in a new piece for the Daily Mail and wrote, “If Harry loves his grandmother as much as he claims, he should cease these slurs against the Royal Family and try to persuade Meghan to do the same.”

“She, who once flitted across the Atlantic for a ‘baby shower’, briefly visited Britain last week for the first time in two years. She sharpens her barbs in California.” He even went as far as to brand Meghan Markle a “greater threat to the monarchy than an army of Republicans.” Before concluding Glover claimed, “How ironic that their fame and wealth derive from their association with an institution they seem to hate.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Procession of Youm-e-Ali culminates peacefully

Karachi

SHCC seals 768 healthcare establishments

National

Stray dogs injure 21 people in Larkana

National

Abid Ali set for strong comeback four months after angioplasty

National

BN Polo win Islamabad Club Challenge Cup subsidiary final

National

Arsenal dent Man United top-four hopes with 3-1 win

National

SA Gardens win CDA/MCI Ramadan Inter Club Basketball Tournament

National

Djokovic reaches Serbia Open final, faces Rublev

National

Verstappen wins Leclerc duel to prevail in Imola sprint

National

Ehsanur Rehman Mazari holds meeting with IPC ministry officials

1 of 9,473

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More